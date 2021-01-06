Two people died in a fire in a residential building in St. Petersburg, reports press service regional GU MES.
It is known that the fire occurred in a one-story house in the Vyborg district on Baikalskaya street. As the rescuers said, the situation and the roof were on fire, the fire spread over an area of 120 square meters.
14 personnel and 3 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The bodies of a girl and an elderly man were found at the site.
The reasons for the incident are being established.
Meanwhile, in Moscow, as a result of a fire, four people were injured, including a child.
