Two people died in a fire in a residential building in St. Petersburg, reports press service regional GU MES.

It is known that the fire occurred in a one-story house in the Vyborg district on Baikalskaya street. As the rescuers said, the situation and the roof were on fire, the fire spread over an area of ​​120 square meters.

14 personnel and 3 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The bodies of a girl and an elderly man were found at the site.

The reasons for the incident are being established.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, as a result of a fire, four people were injured, including a child.