EpiVacCorona and KoviVac vaccines are running out in St. Petersburg. This was told in the interdepartmental city coordination council to counter the spread of COVID-19. RIA News…

At the moment, there are three Russian vaccines available – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. However, the last two drugs are running out, and those wishing to be vaccinated with them are scheduled for vaccination in the future.

In total, the city has 117,170 vaccine dose kits in stock. Over the past day, 12,117 people received the first dose of the vaccine in St. Petersburg, and 5469 people received the second.