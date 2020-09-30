The police, with the support of the Russian Guard, detained three natives of the Central Asian state in St. Petersburg, who are suspected of organizing illegal migration, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

As a result of the illegal activities of the detainees, more than a thousand people were put on fictitious migration registrations and a criminal income of over 50 million rubles was obtained.

The attackers misled the citizens of other states and produced fake documents for staying on the territory of the Russian Federation. The cost of services for foreigners reached 28 thousand rubles.

As part of the investigation, 35 searches were carried out, during which seals and stamps, documents of various organizations and over 15 million rubles were found and seized.