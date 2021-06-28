Dmitry Lisovets, Chairman of the Health Committee of St. Petersburg, spoke about the recent increase in the number of young patients with coronavirus. His words convey RIA News…

According to Lisovets, the proportion of hospitalized patients aged 20 to 40 is significantly higher than in the first and second waves of the epidemic. “We have to observe a significant number of patients of this age who are on mechanical ventilation. Unfortunately, we often see examples when the disease ends fatally, ”he said.

Moreover, among children, the level of the disease is significantly lower than in previous times. Among them, 22-23 percent are in serious condition in intensive care, which is equal to the indicators of winter.