Governor of St. Petersburg Beglov announced the cancellation of the concert on Palace Square

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov announced the cancellation of the New Year's concert on Palace Square as a sign of support for Belgorod. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“As a sign of support for the residents of the Belgorod region, we decided to cancel the night concert planned for today on Palace Square. In half a day, I received dozens of messages from residents with such a request, and I am sure that all of St. Petersburg will support this decision,” the governor said. At the same time, he emphasized that children's parties during the New Year holidays will be held as scheduled.

Beglov also offered assistance to the Belgorod region in restoring destroyed facilities.

On December 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the center of Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). It was also reported that some of the shells fired at Russian territory were intercepted by air defense forces.