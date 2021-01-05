In St. Petersburg, there was an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage. REN TV publishes CCTV recordings.

It is noted that the accident happened due to the fault of the carriage. The rider tried to overtake the car at a traffic light, but the horses crashed into it. As a result, the front wheels of the carriage flew off and the cabin tilted.

The rider was identified by the police. It turned out to be a 43-year-old citizen of Finland. It is specified that neither people nor horses were injured as a result of the accident.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, a cyclist riding along the road did not notice the post and crashed into it. However, he wrote in a statement that a car had crashed into him and then fled from the scene of the accident. The moment of the accident hit the security cameras.