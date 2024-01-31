In St. Petersburg, the S-400 Triumph air defense system was used against a drone for the first time

The S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) was used for the first time against an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in St. Petersburg Kolpino. Fontanka reported this with reference to its own sources. City authorities said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The drone fell on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut company

The publication reports that the drone was shot down at 4:20 over Kolpino, and at 4:50 it fell on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut company on Glukhoozerskoye Highway. It caused the tanks to catch fire; the fire was extinguished by the local Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov reported that at night local residents heard a loud bang in the area of ​​Glukhoozerskoye Highway. He did not give details, but said that an incident occurred in the Nevsky district that required the attention of law enforcement agencies.

It is clarified that the S-400 Triumph air defense system was used for the first time against a drone in St. Petersburg, while the air defense operation was not officially reported. Investigative measures are being carried out into the incident, and the city administration is interacting with law enforcement agencies.

Former US Air Force pilot Jon Venable called the Russian S-400 Triumph a serious threat and the world's leading anti-aircraft missile system. He also said that one of the few ways pilots of aircraft like the MiG-29 can avoid such air defense systems is by flying at low altitudes.

