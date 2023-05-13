The rector of the Temple of Hierofei Vasily Boyko from St. Petersburg, who tried to kidnap a man, was placed under house arrest. This was reported by the United Press Service of the Courts of St. Petersburg on Saturday, May 13.

“Vasileostrovsky District Court of St. Petersburg considered the petition of the investigation to elect a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest against Vasily Boyko <...>. The term of the measure is July 11, 2023,” follows from a message published on the Telegram channel of the press service.

During the period of house arrest, the priest was forbidden to leave his place of residence in the Leningrad region, communicate with witnesses in the case, and also use the Internet.

The Joint Press Service of the Courts noted that the man, who was going to be kidnapped by the rector of the temple, was interested in removing Boyko from worship and spreading information discrediting his honor and dignity as a clergyman.

It is reported that Boyko planned the kidnapping, because he planned that after that he would be able to negotiate with the man. The priest was ready to pay 60,000 rubles to the performers.

A criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 33 – paragraphs. “a”, “c” part 2 of Art. 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Kidnapping”).

Earlier that day, information appeared in the St. Petersburg media that the rector of the Temple of Hierotheus had entered into a relationship with a married parishioner. Her husband found out about the betrayal and divorced, after which he filed a statement with the St. Petersburg Metropolis of the Russian Orthodox Church and reported the incident.

