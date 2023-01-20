The authorities of St. Petersburg removed the installation in honor of Mariupol under the terms of the state contract

In St. Petersburg, the art installation “Two Hearts” installed on Palace Square was removed in honor of twinning with Mariupol. The authorities explained this by the terms of the state contract, writes “Climb”.

“The timing of the placement of the composition and work on its dismantling is determined solely by the terms of the state contract and the agreed schedule of work with the contractor,” the press committee of the government of St. Petersburg said.

The composition was dismantled on the night of January 19-20.

Petersburg and Mariupol became sister cities in June 2022. In honor of this event, an installation was installed in the city center. December 18, it is partially dismantled because of offensive graffiti. On December 20, the cleaned art object was returned to Palace Square.

In May 2022, the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, announced that a headquarters for the revival of Mariupol would be created in the city. First of all, the authorities intend to help restore the engineering infrastructure.