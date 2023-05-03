In St. Petersburg, a girl was hospitalized with burns to her buttocks due to floor washing liquid

In St. Petersburg, a nine-month-old girl was hospitalized with burns to her buttocks and legs due to floor washing liquid. About it informs “Fountain”.

According to the publication, on April 29, the child sat in a basin where there was a dangerous liquid. The mother was at home at the time. The woman tried to relieve her daughter of pain on her own for three days.

Home treatment did not bring results. A nine-month-old girl with chemical burns was taken to the city children’s hospital No. 1. After providing medical assistance, the baby’s condition was assessed as satisfactory and she was released for outpatient treatment.

On April 19, it was reported that in Moscow, a two-year-old boy drank toilet bowl cleaning fluid and was hospitalized. He was taken to the toxicology department of the Moscow Children’s Hospital No. 13 with a chemical burn of the upper parts of the digestive tract – the oral cavity and esophagus.

After the incident, the police began to check the family of the child.

Before that, in the Volgograd region, a two-year-old child drank from a bottle of vinegar left by his parents.