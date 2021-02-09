In St. Petersburg, motorists noticed a driver who put a little girl behind the wheel. This was announced on Tuesday, February 9, by the TV channel. REN TV…

A video posted on social media shows a child sitting on an adult’s lap holding the steering wheel. However, the car is moving at a fairly high speed.

“Is everything all right with him? Fine? The child is driving, ”said the driver who witnessed the violation.

In July 2020, a woman was spotted on the streets of Moscow driving her Audi with a baby in her lap. The traffic offender was noticed at a traffic light opposite the Kuntsevsky court – at the intersection of Yartsevskaya and Partizanskaya. The footage shows that the baby is not fastened, turns freely and turns the steering wheel while the car is at a traffic light.