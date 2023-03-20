In St. Petersburg, a driver knocked down a retired cyclist to death, two children were also injured

In St. Petersburg, on Marshal Blyukher Avenue, a driver killed a retired cyclist who was running a red light. About it informs TV channel 78.ru.

The accident happened on the morning of Monday, March 20. After that, a man driving a Volkswagen Caravelle crashed into a metal fence.

The injured pensioner died in hospital from his injuries. In addition, two children from a foreign car were hospitalized: a 16-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. After providing medical assistance, they were allowed to go home.

Later, employees of the State traffic inspectorate found out that the 44-year-old driver was brought to administrative responsibility 18 times in two years for violating traffic rules. An investigation has been organized into the incident.

On March 3, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, two cars in turn ran over a migrant to death.

Prior to this, the driver knocked down two children to death in Korolyov near Moscow. Law enforcement officials were checking.