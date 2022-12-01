In St. Petersburg, a citizen of Belarus knocked down a 12-year-old schoolboy at a pedestrian crossing

In St. Petersburg, a driver, a citizen of Belarus, knocked down a 12-year-old schoolboy at a pedestrian crossing. The incident was caught on video, footage published in Telegram-Channel Shot.

In the footage that appeared, the boy was seen crossing the road. At high speed, he is suddenly knocked down by a Gazelle. The impact throws the child onto the pavement, the driver gets out of the car and helps the student.

Later it turned out that the boy ran across the road at a red light. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Police officers began working with the 45-year-old driver and the parents of the injured child.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad Region, a car hit three underage pedestrians crossing the road.