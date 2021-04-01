The body of a five-year-old boy was found in one of the apartments in St. Petersburg in the Primorsky district. This was reported on Wednesday, March 31st. website regional administration of the SK of Russia.

The child’s body was found on March 31st. The UK began checking this fact. A forensic medical examination was appointed, writes RT…

The mother of the child contacted the police and said that the son had choked in the bath, writes “Fontanka”… Law enforcement officers found the body of a boy without clothes on the balcony, the channel notes “Star”…

Later that day, the press service of the Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case under the article on the murder of a minor, the website notes. kp.ru…

On the boy’s body, clear signs of a violent death were found: burns to the head, torso, arms and legs, the TV channel notes. “360”…

As writes REGNUM citing a local media source, the child’s mother was hospitalized for psychiatric care.

The circumstances of the incident are established, as well as the conditions that contributed to the commission of the crime. The investigation of the criminal case is under special control of the leadership of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St. Petersburg.

On March 8, it was reported that a man killed his own child at the entrance of a house in the south of Moscow. Residents called an ambulance to the scene of the incident, but the head injury received by the child was incompatible with life. The UK opened a criminal investigation into the murder.