The apartment of the chief nephrologist of St. Petersburg, Alexander Zemchenkov, who was detained for the murder of his wife 11 years ago, was robbed.

According to information REN TV, the culprit climbed through the attic. He stole bank cards and jewelry from the apartment. Traces of the crime were found during the inspection of the apartment sealed by the investigation.

The thief was detained, it turned out to be a man with a criminal record.

At the moment, the owner of the apartment, Alexander Zemchenkov, is under arrest.

On April 1, it was reported that the nephrologist Zemchenkov, who confessed to the murder of his wife, was detained in St. Petersburg. The man said that in 2010 he and his wife had a quarrel against the background of the fact that the woman learned about her husband’s betrayal and his plans to leave her for his colleague. During the quarrel, Zemchenkov killed his wife and took her body into the forest of the Leningrad region – where exactly, the man does not remember.

Militiamen detained Zemchenkov on March 31. It was reported that his wife, 50-year-old Irina Zemchenkova, left home for work in 2010, but never returned. They searched for the missing for 10 years.

On April 2, the Oktyabrskiy District Court in St. Petersburg arrested a murder accused until April 27.