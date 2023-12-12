In St. Petersburg, police officers issued summonses to 35 detained Roma

In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, police officers issued summonses to 35 detained Roma. About it reported in the press service of the main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city on the Neva and the 47th region, reports 78.ru.

First of all, during the raid, law enforcement officers visited the village of Verkhnie Oselki, Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region, and also checked the residents of the apart-hotel on Pulkovskoye Highway. In total, over 50 Roma were taken to the police. All of them were fingerprinted.

More than 20 people were brought to administrative responsibility for violating the registration procedure at their place of residence. In addition, 35 detainees were given summonses for military registration. Now some of them will have to serve.

