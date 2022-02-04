In St. Petersburg, parents locked a four-year-old boy in the basement of a store’s back room for six hours. About this with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs writes RIA News.

The department clarified that the incident occurred on February 1. Residents of 35 Torez Avenue reported to the police that they heard a child crying from the basement. It turned out that it was left there by the citizens of Uzbekistan, who came to get a job in the store.

The woman left for a second job, her husband went to get acquainted with his duties, and closed his son for a while in the back room, believing that he would sleep. The father came in from time to time, checked and fed his son, clarifies “Fontanka”.

The child was examined by doctors, he did not need hospitalization. Administrative protocols have been drawn up for adults. In addition, the case materials were sent to the commission on juvenile affairs.

At the end of January, it became known that in Bratsk a 29-year-old man left his daughter in a taxi and did not return.