The mother of ten children, who died from the effects of coronavirus infection in St. Petersburg, was hospitalized with a large amount of viral lung tissue damage. The woman also suffered from progressive respiratory failure, despite intensive therapy. RIA News…

The agency’s correspondents were informed about this by the press service of the Mariinsky Hospital.

A 49-year-old resident of St. Petersburg died in hospital on Thursday. It is known that the youngest children of a woman are in elementary school, and the oldest is 30 years old. The upbringing of children will now be handled by their father.

Representatives of the Mariinsky Hospital note that the patient was admitted to the hospital on January 8 amid an increase in respiratory failure. Prior to that, the woman had been at home with a high temperature for five days and was taking medications as prescribed by the local therapist.

At admission, the patient’s condition was assessed by doctors as severe and stable. She was transferred to a respiratory center, where “intensive therapy was carried out using all modern drugs and oxygen treatment.” Also, the patient repeatedly consulted by video link with specialists from the Almazov Research Medical Center.

“During the intensive care of this patient, the entire arsenal of high technologies was used, which can be used for this disease,” the representatives of the medical institution emphasize. However, respiratory failure progressed.

According to the latest data, 16,714 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Russia over the past day. The total number of infected people in the country reached 3,917,918.

