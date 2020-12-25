The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced the historian Oleg Sokolov, sentencing him to imprisonment for 12 years and 6 months in a strict regime colony. Reported by TASS…

Sokolov was found guilty of the murder of St. Petersburg State University graduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko and illegal possession of weapons. The judge announced the verdict on the totality of the crimes committed.

The defendant’s defense remained dissatisfied with the verdict. “We do not agree with regard to the sentence imposed,” said lawyer Sergei Lukyanov. The question of appealing against the court decision will be considered after receiving a copy of the judgment.

Earlier, the state prosecution made a request to sentence Sokolov to 15 years in a strict regime colony.

Recall, according to the investigation, in November 2019, Sokolov shot graduate student Yeshchenko from a hunting carbine in his St. Petersburg apartment. After that, he tried to get rid of the traces of the crime by dismembering the body and trying to drown it in the Moika River.