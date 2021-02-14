In St. Petersburg, they found the body of a ten-year-old girl who left home on February 14, reports RIA News…

The child left home early in the morning. At the same time, despite the frost, the girl was not wearing outerwear. Mother tried to find her on her own, could not and called the police. Two hours later, a bystander reported to the police about the body on the playground in Kolpino.

Employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia are working at the scene, notes the “Petersburg Diary”. “The circumstances of the discovery of the child’s body are being investigated. A forensic medical examination has been appointed, ”the press service of the department quoted the publication.

Fontanka clarifies that the girl left home after a quarrel. According to preliminary data, she committed suicide. Komsomolskaya Pravda does not exclude that it was a staged act and that in reality the child was killed.

Earlier, in St. Petersburg, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rosgvardia and the FSB stopped a group suicide attempt by three schoolgirls. The girls were hospitalized in serious condition.