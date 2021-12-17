In St. Petersburg on Friday evening, December 17, a fire broke out on the “Provorny” ship under construction. About it informs Fontanka.

The fire took place at the Severnaya Verf shipyard. As a result of the accident, four people were injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

The assistant to the chief of the guard and the firefighter were injured. In a state of mild to moderate severity with burns to the hands and face, they were hospitalized Emergency service representatives

Highest grade of difficulty

The combustion area reached 800 square meters. The fire on the “Agile” corvette was assigned the highest, fourth grade of difficulty. The fire engulfed almost the entire ship.

It turned out that the fire occurred on the upper deck of a ship under construction. The extinguishing involved 168 people and 42 pieces of equipment.

The headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported that the fire on the warship under construction was contained at 22:49.

Possible reasons

According to the TV channel “Russia-24”, the cause of the fire could be a violation of fire safety rules during work.

It is noted that the work of firefighters is complicated by the presence of paints and varnishes on board – the ship was being painted.

“The fire began at the wheelhouse of the main command post and the tower-mast structure, but then the fire on the scaffolding spread to the fourth and fifth decks Dmitry Akimov Correspondent “Russia-24”

The Investigative Committee of Russia (RF IC) has begun checking on the fact of a fire on a warship under construction, reports TASS… According to Elena Markovskaya, a representative of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee, investigators are working at the scene.

What is known about “Agile”?

“Agile” – corvette with guided missile weapons of the Russian Navy. The ship is designed to patrol the near sea zone, to combat surface ships and submarines, to provide air defense for detachments of ships at basing points, as well as for artillery support for the landing and actions of amphibious assault forces.

The construction of the warship began in April 2013. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on 25 July 2013. In May 2016, the formation of the corps was completed. In April 2019, it became known that the St. Petersburg branch of OJSC VNIIR-Progress completed the delivery of a set of ETIs from the general electrical equipment. A ship monitoring system for the production of the Energia plant was also installed.

The transfer of the corvette to the fleet was originally planned for the end of next year. The ship was to become part of the Joint Command of Forces in northeastern Russia and be based in Kamchatka. However, after the damage sustained by the corvette in a fire, the deadline for its delivery may be postponed.