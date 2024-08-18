Video of conflict between Dagestanis and police officers in St. Petersburg published

Natives of Dagestan had a showdown with police officers in St. Petersburg and were caught on video. Video publishes “Mash on the Moika”.

The footage shows men in a Mercedes with Dagestani license plates arguing with traffic police officers. At some point, the law enforcement officers began to detain the hooligans and put them in a service car, but their acquaintances tried to fight the men off the inspectors.

According to the source, the Dagestanis first drove around the city waving a pistol. After that, they parked and started arguing with the law enforcement officers. After getting out of the car, the aggressive men pushed and grabbed the police officers by the arms, but eventually all four were detained and loaded into police cars.

One of them had a pneumatic pistol confiscated at the department. Another one is to be charged with repeated drunk driving – he refused to undergo a medical examination.

Earlier in Moscow, a court arrested four participants in a mass brawl with shooting on Medynskaya Street. The conflict involved 15 people, two people with knife wounds were hospitalized.