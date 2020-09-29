In St. Petersburg, at the mouth of the Neva, a corpse without a head and limbs was found, reports RIA News citing a source in law enforcement.

It is noted that a bag with human remains washed ashore at a yacht club in the Primorsky District on Beregovaya Street.

The police are now working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier today, the Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg extended the arrest of Marina Kohal, accused of the murder of her husband, rapper Andy Cartwright. The tattered remains of the musician were found on July 29 in an apartment on Nevsky Prospect. Kohal stated that Cartwright died from a drug overdose, and she tried to dismember his body to hide the real cause of death.