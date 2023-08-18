In St. Petersburg, an eight-year-old child was hospitalized after being bitten by a squirrel

An eight-year-old child was admitted to the clinic of the Pediatric University in St. Petersburg after being bitten by a squirrel. On Friday, August 18, it was reported in Telegram– channel of the higher educational institution.

The animal attacked the boy when he was picking raspberries on the territory of their summer cottage, clarifies 78.ru. The victim was taken to a trauma center in the north of the city, from where he was redirected to a medical university.

Doctors treated the child’s wound and took the necessary measures to prevent rabies and other infections.

