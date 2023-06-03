St Petersburg University fired Associate Professor of the Institute of History Belousov for anti-Russian stance

St. Petersburg State University (SPbGU) dismissed Mikhail Belousov, Associate Professor of the Department of Russian History from Ancient Times to the 20th Century, for his anti-Russian position, reported in the press office of the university.

It is noted that the historian spoke out against the special military operation and in support of Ukraine during the period of mourning for the deceased university student Fyodor Solomonov, who volunteered for service, taking academic leave.

Rector of St Petersburg University Nikolai Kropachev signed a decree dismissing Belousov for “an immoral act by an employee performing educational functions that is incompatible with the continuation of this work” following a meeting of the ethics commission.

Earlier in May, Rospotrebnadzor officially confirmed the dismissal of the head of the Vector center, Rinat Maksyutov. They explained that the basis for terminating labor relations with the director of the State Scientific Center (SSC) for Virology and Biotechnology was a violation of the law “On Combating Corruption” and a conflict of interest.