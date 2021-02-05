In St. Petersburg, an ambulance paramedic was detained in the case of the death of a patient, to whom a team of doctors came to his home. This information on Friday, February 5, reports REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the 38-year-old doctor is suspected of deliberately twisting the patient’s neck, as a result of which he died.

The incident took place last summer in an apartment in one of the houses located in the south of St. Petersburg. A team of doctors came to call on a 43-year-old man who had a mental attack. The paramedic used force on the patient to calm him down and deliberately broke his neck, causing the patient to die. It is reported that the deceased was registered in a neuropsychiatric dispensary.

To clarify the reasons for the death of the deceased, a special examination was appointed, which established that the man had suffered a fatal injury.

Initially, a criminal case was initiated on this fact under the article on causing death by negligence, but after the experts it was re-qualified to the article on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

At the moment, the investigation of the criminal case continues. They took a recognizance not to leave the ambulance paramedic.

