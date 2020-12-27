In St. Petersburg, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a train, seriously injured.

As writes TASS, on the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway transport.

The injured child was found in the area of ​​the third track of the railway stations “Prospekt Slavy – St. Petersburg-Tovarny-Vitebsky”.

The boy was hospitalized. Local media reports that he lost both legs.

Earlier in the Krasnodar Territory, four people became victims of a collision of a freight train and a car. The driver and three passengers of Lada Priora were killed. According to a source in the emergency services, the accident occurred in the Ust-Labinsk region at a railway crossing with a working traffic light.