In St. Petersburg, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a train, seriously injured.
As writes TASS, on the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway transport.
The injured child was found in the area of the third track of the railway stations “Prospekt Slavy – St. Petersburg-Tovarny-Vitebsky”.
The boy was hospitalized. Local media reports that he lost both legs.
Earlier in the Krasnodar Territory, four people became victims of a collision of a freight train and a car. The driver and three passengers of Lada Priora were killed. According to a source in the emergency services, the accident occurred in the Ust-Labinsk region at a railway crossing with a working traffic light.
