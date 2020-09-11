The press service of the Directorate of the advanced of protecting constructions of St. Petersburg reported that the dam gates, which had been closed on Thursday as a consequence of a storm, had been opened, the web site says. KZS…

It’s reported that the opening of the gates started at 22:00. An hour later, delivery was restored.

The Gorny Institute hydro-station reported that at 23:35 the water degree within the Neva was 137 cm.

As a reminder, a storm warning was introduced in St. Petersburg on Thursday as a consequence of sturdy winds with gusts as much as 24 m / s and rains. In keeping with the Ministry of Emergency Conditions, greater than 250 timber had been blown down by the wind, 14 vehicles had been broken.

In keeping with preliminary info, two individuals had been injured. Forecasters notice that related climate is anticipated on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that tropical storm “Rene” shaped on Monday, September 7, within the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is at the moment positioned about 180 kilometers east of the island nation of Cape Verde, based on the US Nationwide Hurricane Watching Middle.