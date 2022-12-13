In St. Petersburg, activists poured acne cream on a painting at the Find Banksy exhibition

In St. Petersburg, activists from the anti-cosmetic movement poured acne cream on a painting at the Find Banksy exhibition. About it informs REN-TV.

The incident took place in the space of the TSEKH Sevkabel Port. How notes Telegram channel “78 News”, the affected painting was not protected by glass, it was exhibited in the open. The canvas was a duplicate of a well-known work.

After the attack on the painting, the activists gave a speech about body positivity and began chanting the slogan “Stop cosmetics!”.

“The picture is not under glass, it was in the open and, accordingly, we don’t know yet, we’re sorting it out. We will shoot it, it may need to be restored, it is still unknown, because we don’t know what exactly they poured over it,” said the organizer of the exhibition.

It is specified that the organizers of the exhibition decided to negotiate with the activists peacefully, without contacting the police. Girls advocating for natural beauty will pay damages.

Earlier it was reported that environmental activists poured oil on the painting “Death and Life” by Gustav Klimt.