“Fontanka”: in St. Petersburg, a beaten woman pregnant with twins was hospitalized

A woman pregnant with twins was taken to a St. Petersburg hospital on August 3 with signs of beatings. Injuries are quite serious and can threaten the health of children, reported “Fountain”.

According to preliminary data, a pregnant woman in her eighth month could have been beaten by her husband in a state of intoxication on August 1. He allegedly hit her on the head, back and face.

Doctors are trying to rule out premature birth after the beating. The police are investigating the incident.

