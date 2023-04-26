Mash: in St. Petersburg, conscripts began to distribute summons with a warning

In St. Petersburg, on the agendas that began to be distributed to conscripts, they noticed a warning. This is reported in Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the publication, it refers to the restrictive measures that may affect recruits in case of ignoring the agenda.

Conscripts are reminded of the restrictions by a red stamp, which is put on the agenda in St. Petersburg in a conspicuous place.

According to the updated law on electronic subpoenas, if a draft evader fails to appear at the military enlistment office within 20 days, it is forbidden to take loans, loans, register real estate, individual entrepreneurs, transport and drive cars.

On April 20, the military commissar of St. Petersburg, Sergei Kachkovsky, spoke about the start of a test distribution of electronic summonses. He explained that test summonses come to a personal account on the State Services portal. The issue of notification via SMS is being worked out, Kachkovsky noted then.

On April 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of those liable for military service. According to the document, the electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services.