In St. Petersburg, a two-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition after falling from a window

In St. Petersburg, a two-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window and ended up in a hospital in critical condition. About this on Wednesday, March 29, informs 78.ru.

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 28 in Strelna. The child was taken to a medical facility with head injuries, a fracture of the parietal guest. The publication claims that he fell due to an oversight of his parents. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier in March, on Turku Street in the south of St. Petersburg, a one and a half year old boy, left under the care of his grandmother, fell out of a third floor window. It was reported that the child somehow escaped from the 53-year-old woman, went into the front door and fell out of the window there.

Prior to that, in Moscow, a 16-year-old girl fell out of the window of the seventh floor of a residential building in the Chertanovo district and survived. Passers-by found her under the windows. who called the doctors.