In St. Petersburg, they are looking for a man who stabbed a girl passing by, reports Telegram channel Baza.

The incident took place on the evening of May 7 on Bolshoy Prospekt, a busy street on the Petrogradskaya side of the city. The surveillance camera recorded the moment when the man stops, says something to a 16-year-old girl passing by, she turns around, after which the unknown stabs her with a knife.

The teenager was not seriously injured and left the scene on her own. The attacker himself also hurried to hide. The police are looking for him now.

In early April, a resident of Vladivostok, who was traveling in a bus, first began to complain to one of the passengers for stepping on his foot, and then at the final stop he followed him and stabbed him in the stomach.