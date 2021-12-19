In St. Petersburg, a police car got into an accident. This was announced on Sunday, December 19, according to the Telegram channel. “Mash on the Moika”…

According to him, the accident took place at the corner of Barmaleev and Bolshoy prospect of the Petrogradskaya side. According to preliminary data, the car of law enforcement officers crashed into a BMW and as a result of the collision flew into the shop window of the boutique.

At the scene of the incident there are five ambulance teams, a resuscitation car and firefighters. There is no information about the victims at the moment.

On October 29, a massive accident with seven cars occurred in Lipetsk, including a traffic police car. After the accident, one of the road police officers was hospitalized with injuries.