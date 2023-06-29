In St. Petersburg, a man threw a TV set from the window of the 18th floor onto his neighbors. Footage of the incident is at the disposal of Izvestia on Thursday, June 29.

The tragedy was avoided, as the TV fell within half a meter of the couple. After that, the man directly from the window commented on his act to the neighbors.

“You don’t like something? I dropped my TV. What’s up with that? What will happen to me from this? I watch where I drop it. This is my TV, not yours. This is my destiny, not your life,” he shouted.

He also offered to go up to his apartment in order to sort things out. However, upon arrival, the police did not find him on the spot.

