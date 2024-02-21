78.ru: in St. Petersburg, a drunk cyclist was hit by a snowplow

A drunken cyclist was hit by a snowplow on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. About it reports 78.ru.

According to the TV channel, the citizen was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries. The publication did not provide any other details about the condition of the victim.

Police officers began to establish other circumstances of the incident.

