In St. Petersburg, a criminal case has been initiated into the death of a worker. This was announced on Monday, July 24, by the press service of the main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city.

“According to the investigation, a currently unidentified person from among the employees of one of the city’s construction organizations did not ensure the safe presence of workers at the construction site located on Polyustrovskiy Prospekt, as a result of which, on the evening of July 23, 2023, a worker, a native of neighboring countries, fell from a height of the 13th floor while performing work on the installation of a ventilation system,” the ministry said in a statement.

The UK clarified that the worker died on the spot. Now a set of measures is being taken to clarify all the circumstances, including the causes and conditions that contributed to the incident.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a violation of safety rules during construction work (part 2 of article 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Earlier, on July 13, a construction cradle with a worker fell onto the asphalt from a height during the repair of the facade of one of the houses in the Lyublino district in the south-east of Moscow. According to the interlocutor of Izvestia, an ambulance immediately arrived at the scene, the victim was hospitalized.