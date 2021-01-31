In St. Petersburg, a criminal case was opened on the fact of an attack on an OMON soldier.

According to the press service of the St. Petersburg Investigative Directorate of the TFR, the incident took place on January 31 at about 12:20 pm on Pionerskaya Square during an unauthorized rally. The suspect at least twice struck a soldier of the OMON GU Rosgvardia in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region in the head area, as a result of which he inflicted physical pain and bodily harm.

Currently, the suspect has been arrested and charged. The investigation of the criminal case continues.