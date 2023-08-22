In Kolpino, St. Petersburg, a boy with cerebral palsy was taken to intensive care after relaxing by the lake

In the Kolpinsky district of St. Petersburg, a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy (CP) was admitted to intensive care after relaxing by the lake. About it reported “Fountain”.

According to the publication, the child lives with his mother and her partner. With them, he spent time on the shore of a reservoir at the intersection of Zagorodnaya Street and the Balkan Road.

According to the preliminary version, a resident of St. Petersburg instructed her cohabitant to look after her disabled son, while she herself left. Duty tired the man, and at some point he fell asleep.

The juvenile, left unattended, climbed into the water. After waking up, the mother’s roommate pulled the boy ashore and called the doctors.

The 12-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The adults accompanying him were taken away by the police. Both received reports of petty hooliganism and remained in a special room for detainees.

Earlier it was reported that a seven-year-old girl swam in the Black Sea while on vacation with her parents and ended up in intensive care due to rotavirus. Doctors now assess her condition as stable.