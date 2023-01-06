EA city that has seen so many popes reign and die does not stand still when a retired pope dies – even if German Catholics wish that. And then are disappointed that far fewer people crowd into St. Peter’s Church than when John Paul II died.

Peter Korte Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

It’s easy to get in: check in for Ascension Day. A look in the bags, no bottles allowed, as soon as you pass the first controls on Via della Conciliazione. An airport lock, smartphone and other electronic devices are placed in a tub and x-rayed. There are still or already chairs and barriers in St. Peter’s Square to guide Christ’s flock. The crowd as a crowd can see themselves live on two huge video walls.

It goes quite quickly, not unlike a normal tour. The blond Dutch woman and her daughter wanted to go to St. Peter, Benedict XVI anyway. there is to. Pimply young Britons use the experience advantage of football stadiums when jostling. There is nothing solemn about it, in front of the entrance liveried people quickly hand out postcards with a portrait of Benedict like professional card players, in the basilica the Italian woman telephones next to an unperturbed despite the ban on telephones.

Selfies forbidden

Shortly before reaching the crossing under the dome, where the dead man is laid out, there is a commotion in front of the tape. A middle-aged man has his back to the dead man, his smartphone held up. “No selfie, delete, delete,” a supervisor calls out angrily. The sinner repents, turns, folds his hands, mumbles something. “Go on, go on” is said in three languages, while the gaze falls on the soles of the shoes, the miter, the robe, the yellowish, waxy face of the dead man.







There is the doctrine of the two bodies of the king, the natural and the political, the mortal and the immortal. And it is as if this corpse shows a third form: the body staged in death, no longer alive, no longer representative; preserved for posterity, a memory of both bodies: that of the Pope and that of Joseph Ratzinger from Marktl am Inn.

This intermediate state occupies one if one has previously seen the Pier Paolo Pasolini exhibitions, presented in three places in Rome under the motto “Everything is sacred”, dedicated to the political, poetic and visionary body, also of the popular or epiphanic Bodies speak until there is no more world for bodies. And which are more like a beatification on the occasion of Pasolini’s 100th birthday than an argument with someone uncomfortable.







experience of an unreality

In St. Peter’s, where the sacred is supposed to rule over the profane, the clerical over the secular, where everything figurative, whether in fresco or sculpture, prefigures something, refers to the invisible, says a German who, with his clothes, effortlessly spent a week Survival training persisted: “Is it really real? Or did they put a doll there?”

In his own way, he articulates the experience of an unreality, a rapture, a strange representation. And in the Middle Ages there were “Effigies”, doll-like doubles in the mourning ceremonies of the English and French kings. The body here seems as if it is hardly in this room and on the move in its world of images, as are the two Swiss guards with lances who guard it. In this way, the strangeness of the ceremonial asserts itself against the event character that it has for most visitors.

The Roman friends are amused that the guest saw it. “Do you know,” one asks, “what was in ‘Il manifesto’ when Ratzinger was elected?” – and immediately adds: “Pastore tedesco”. That translates to German shepherd and German shepherd dog.