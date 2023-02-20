IBBAGAMUWA, Sri Lanka — On the surface, calm has returned to Sri Lanka since the South Asian nation plunged into political chaos and virtual bankruptcy last summer. The lines for fuel that stretched for blocks have disappeared.

But below the surface, the island’s government has yet to secure a way out of its crushing debt. Sri Lankans have resigned themselves to smaller incomes and lowered expectations.

Many young people try to find a way to leave the country. Government figures showed that a record 300,000 people went abroad in search of work in 2022.

Those who remain have to contend with the likelihood that any economic recovery will be modest, at best, but obliterating the promise of mobility in this once-middle-class nation.

Perhaps what has most discouraged Sri Lankans is that even after the President was ousted in July, the same political elite still rules.

Inflation remains brutally high at 59 percent. Nearly 30 percent of the population faces food insecurity, the UN said.

In the central plains of Sri Lanka, HM Dissanayake, a 65-year-old farmer, and his wife, Malani Mangalika, 64, who runs a small shop, have reduced their consumption of fish and meat from three times a week to once a week. month.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is being watched closely in anticipation of a potential domino effect.

Sri Lanka declared a debt default last spring, and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a $2.9 billion bailout package.

As part of the conditions, Sri Lanka is required to obtain guarantees from its bilateral creditors, such as China, on its debt restructuring. Most of Sri Lanka’s roughly $50 billion in debt comes from multilateral borrowers and sovereign bonds.

While waiting for China, the Sri Lankan government has taken action on other IMF conditions: by raising taxes, slashing subsidies on essentials such as fuel and electricity, and trying to revive public companies.

Shehan Semasinghe, the state finance minister, said that the government has improved the supply of essential goods. However, he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves remain “insignificant” and that the country’s finances are still precarious.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President overthrown by protests, banned chemical fertilizers in spring 2021 to push the country towards organic agriculture.

The effect was catastrophic, with the UN estimating a 50 percent drop in agricultural production. By the time the government reversed its veto, foreign reserves to import the fertilizer had been exhausted.

This season, the government offered granulated urea to rice farmers at a discount, even though it still cost more than 20 times what they paid under the subsidies.

Kugan Sivanathan, a 21-year-old bank clerk, believed that his income and his father’s salary at a biscuit factory would give his family of four a comfortable life.

But when prices soared and the currency plummeted, Sivanathan’s salary was, in effect, cut in half; now a third goes with his food and his daily commute by bus.

By: MUJIB MASHAL and SKANDHA GUNASEKARA