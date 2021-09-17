The trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, and there’s no launch window, but at least we know the platforms.

By Axel García / Updated 17 September 2021, 23:54 4 comments

During the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary broadcast, it was announced SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, the next adventure for this charismatic sponge and her best friend, Patricio. The trailer did not show gameplay, but it did introduce us to the theme of the title: we will use portals to travel through different dimensions, and all seem to reference classic moments from the Nickelodeon series.

Everything is possible in the infinite expanses of the cosmos.THQ NordicSpongeBob and a miniature version of Patrick are guests on different worlds, for example, the it was prehistoric, a special episode where we saw these two friends – already Squidward – discover fire. We also see Bob transformed into Gary, another reference to a well-known chapter among fans.

However, the most obvious reference of all has to be the song from the trailer, which we hear in the Super Bowl episode, where Squidward tries to put together a band with several Bikini Bottom residents.

“Everything is possible in the infinite expanses of the cosmos … perhaps there is a reality where mayonnaise is not an instrument!”, Such were the words of THQ Nordic in the official statement of the game. “When the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra fulfills Bob and Patrick’s wishes, the two accidentally open portals to strange worlds.”

Outside of this, however, there is not much information on this adventure. We know that it is a title of platforms in 3D, and that will come to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

