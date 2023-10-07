Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a speech on the war against Hamas | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

In a new statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country will use “all its strength” against the terrorist group Hamas and “will exact revenge for this dark day.”

The prime minister also said he will take tough measures against the terrorist group if it touches “a hair” of the Israeli hostages. Another promise made in the approximately five-minute speech is an organized attack on all places where extremists “hide and operate”, turning them into “ruins”.

Netanyahu’s strong statements were made after an attack with approximately 5,000 rockets that killed around 250 people in Israel. For him, what happened is “unprecedented” and his expectation is that something like this “will never happen again”.