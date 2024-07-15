US President Joe Biden delivered a speech to the nation, broadcast from the Oval Office of the White House early Sunday evening, and called on Americans to “lower the temperature” of political debate and “take a step back.” It was Biden’s third public statement since the shooting of former President Donald Trump, who will be confirmed in the coming days as the Republican presidential candidate, against Biden, who is seeking reelection.

Biden remembered firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attack on Trump, and recalled recent cases of political violence, such as attacks on members of Congress from both parties and the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, stating that “we cannot go down this path in America. It has happened before in the history of the country”, in a veiled reference to other attacks on presidents and candidates. In the entire history of the United States, four presidents have been assassinated while in office: Abraham Lincoln, in 1865; James Garfield, in 1881; William McKinley, in 1901; and John Kennedy, in 1962. In addition, two other presidents have been shot – Theodore Roosevelt, in 1912; and Ronald Reagan, in 1981. Robert Kennedy, John’s brother, was assassinated in 1968 while running in the Democratic primaries, and four years later, fellow Democrat George Wallace was shot four times during the primaries, but survived.

Watch Joe Biden’s speech:

Throughout his speech, Biden insisted on the theme of peaceful disagreement. “We may disagree, but we are not enemies; we are neighbors, friends, coworkers,” the president said at the beginning of his speech, before adding that “disagreement is inevitable in American democracy, and it is part of human nature, but politics is the arena of peaceful debate.” “We have deep disagreements, there is a lot at stake in the election (…) and the more the stakes, the more intense the passions,” the president said, before saying that these differences, in the United States, “are resolved at the ballot box, not with bullets.”

Biden’s appeal is likely to change the Democrat’s own campaign. According to the Associated Press, television ads are being revised and campaign managers are recalibrating their rhetoric. Before the attack, Biden had been insisting that Trump posed a threat to American democracy and the principles of the Founding Fathers. In the hours after the attack, Republican leaders blamed this type of rhetoric, as well as frequent descriptions of Trump as a “fascist,” for creating a climate that fueled the idea that in order to “preserve democracy,” even extreme attitudes were tolerable.