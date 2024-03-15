One of the main discoveries of the current KHL season was Severstal Cherepovets. Andrei Kozyrev, who headed the team last spring, was able to stage brilliant combination hockey with a very small budget and discovered many interesting young players. The club confidently advanced to the playoffs, taking fifth place in the Western Conference, but in the first round of the Gagarin Cup it lost to Spartak Moscow after five matches.

Among the new faces who appeared in the league thanks to Cherepovets is 21-year-old defender Timofey Davydov. Before this season, he moved to Severstal and made his debut in the KHL. In an interview with Izvestia, Davydov explained why he failed to win the series with Spartak, spoke about the reaction of the coaching staff and the club to running a telegram channel, and spoke about the peculiarities of nutrition at Severstal.

“You try to pull yourself together and give some content to the audience»

— What prevented your successful performance in the series with Spartak?

— I don’t have a definite answer to this question. I would, of course, like to know him so that I wouldn’t make such mistakes in the future. I think the key mistakes are the large number of deletions in the series. In general, all our problems lay more in the details. Maybe there was a misconfiguration somewhere, but so far I don’t have clear answers.

— Where did the lack of adjustment come from? You still went against a team that was higher than you in the regular season standings.

– It's clear. I don’t mean that we had a bad setup in the series, that we were playing against some kids. No, we just switch off somewhere in the moment and that’s it. This is even more underfocus than undertuning. We lost focus and conceded a goal, even when the opponent did not create anything difficult for us. They just didn’t finish playing a moment somewhere and switched off. We tried to perform successfully, but made banal mistakes, and the opponent converted his chances well. And after that it was difficult for us to return to the game, because Spartak has great players who are great at finishing off scoring chances. We tried to show our hockey, but we need to hit our stride so that we don’t make any more mistakes and be better, taller, stronger.

— You started running your own Telegram channel this season, posting videos from the locker room on it. It seemed that during the playoffs you reduced your activity in this regard.

– No, you didn’t think so. I warned my subscribers in advance that during the playoffs I would focus more on hockey and therefore put my media component on the shelf, and would return to it only after the end of the season.

— During the season, no one in the management of the club and the coaching staff said that we need to pay more attention to hockey and get less involved in the channel?

– No, everyone just said: “Well done!” They praised me for running the channel. Nobody spoke negatively about it.

– Kozyrev too?

“I didn’t discuss this point with him personally. I haven't received any praise yet. And I don’t know if I’ll get it (smiling). But, I repeat, no one forbade me anything. Everyone knows that I’m doing this, but they seem to have given me the go-ahead. And they reacted calmly.

— There were hockey players, like Alexey Kruchinin this season, who also started running telegram channels, but quickly got tired of it and abandoned the process. How do you manage to combine this with constant training and matches?

“It’s just that in moments when it becomes difficult for me or I don’t want to, I try to support myself inside. To say that you don’t always have to do what you like and what you want. Sometimes you understand the benefits that a post will bring, for example. Or we need to make a video so that little boys can see it, get high and want to go to hockey. So you pull yourself together, go and shoot. Yes, you, of course, pester the boys in the locker room, demand some comments from them, but at the same time you understand that you are doing this for a reason – not because you have nothing to do. You can easily occupy yourself with others, but I understand that this will give some kind of advantage to our audience. It will bring people a little closer to hockey and show the filling, the core, what we generally breathe. It will show that we are the same ordinary people, we have the same interests as everyone else. Well, it’s just that hockey is cool!

— Can we say that you perceive this as part of your work, roughly speaking, as the fulfillment of the media part of the contract, if there is one?

– Well, there’s really no such thing. But yes, I think that this is part of my work, at some points I have to overcome myself and go write something, share something. Sometimes it comes straight from the heart – you’re waiting for me to write now, now, now. There are thoughts – that’s it: you write and post. And sometimes you seem to have already started, but your desire seems to disappear. You don’t have the strength, but you still try to pull yourself together and give some content to the audience, to people, so that they can see and watch.

“This season showed my weaknesses”

— In the context of the series with Spartak, a lot was said about how the presence of Ilya Kovalchuk on the ice affects your opponent. The only match in which he played in the first round, Severstal won, and in his absence the red and whites defeated you four times. From the opponent’s position, how big a difference was there in the Spartak players’ game with him and without him?

“It seems to me that he is doing a great job.” I’ve heard a lot about how he generally motivates the boys inside the locker room, what kind of influence he has on the players. And not only on the players – on the coaching staff. On the ice he is also a good skilled player. It was a pleasure to play against such a professional, master. Gives interesting, complex programs. Sometimes it's hard to directly read what he will do. But this makes it cool that you are even on the ice with such masters.

— A young team like Severstal needs a person with at least half the age and experience that Kovalchuk has?

– Yes, we are trying to become such figures ourselves. I think we don't want to just take a ready-made player. We want to become like this ourselves, so that we can go out on the ice and have such an influence. To do this, you just need to get your head around it and gain experience. Nobody becomes a champion right away. There will be mistakes, we need to correct them, analyze them and move on. It seems to me that Ilya Kovalchuk once also made a lot of mistakes, but how great he is now! And everyone says about him that he is great. No one goes back in time and looks at where they went wrong. This is what we are striving for too.

— Can this be achieved when you don’t have such an example within your team and there are only young people around you like yourself?

— We play against stars in the KHL. There is such competition on the ice now, when you are up against people who have already played in the NHL and other leagues overseas. And here in Russia, someone has already made a name for themselves. By playing against them, we ourselves become a little closer to this level. It seems to me that this season in the KHL was good. It was not easy to play with anyone – you had to constantly be involved with everyone, you couldn’t relax, because this is the KHL, where no one will give you the game. If you want to extend your winning streak, you need to try even harder. Everyone sees the statistics, how you win, and they try to throw you off the mountain. And if you look at the teams, each of them has people of this level who help us become better and stronger through the game.

— What did you have to improve in your debut season in the KHL?

— The performers here are completely different. The quality of the game is also higher. And the speeds are, of course, higher than in a tower. I still have a lot to work on. This season showed my weaknesses, which I need to work on in the summer in the off-season and simply throughout all the practices and games during the season.

“I console myself with the thought that I will play and choose my own club”

— Last season there was a lot of noise when Torpedo head coach Igor Larionov promoted a special diet and came to press conferences with containers of raspberries and salad. Kozyrev, who then worked as his assistant, transferred this to Severstal?

— To be honest, I don’t know what exactly he transferred from the Torpedo system. But the fact that we have a green vector is yes. There are always a lot of salads in the canteens. We assemble large plates of spinach, arugula, cucumbers, and tomatoes. We try to consume more greens. Our food has become less caloric. In any case, I don’t know how it was in Cherepovets before, since I played for Severstal for the first season. But I like this diet and I try to stick to it. You feel somehow different, somehow simpler and lighter. You don’t think what’s going on inside your body. I just ate it and gained strength. We try not to consume sweet foods – for example, we don’t have sugar in the locker room.

— Have you been to Omsk?

— In Omsk, of course, there were confectionery products. Cakes, buns of all kinds. In general, yes, it was delicious there.

— Did they bring it straight to the locker room?

– No, not to the locker room. They just didn't prohibit it. They didn’t monitor nutrition there, because at Avangard there are people of such a level that everyone knows what he needs to eat in order to complete the task, the coaching instructions on the ice.

— You’re talking about the stars from the main team. Is this the same attitude in the farm club and youth team in Omsk?

— In the VHL and MHL, of course, there was no direct green vector. But the food was also decent and tasty. He constantly ate his fill and went into the dining room with great pleasure.

— Do you communicate with your partner in the Omsk Wings and Omsk Hawks, Ivan Miroshnichenko, who recently scored his first NHL goal with Washington?

– Not now. After all, our time zones are different. I try not to distract him, because he still needs to make his way to the NHL. I also have my own tasks. But the time spent on the same team was well remembered. Nice person, great player. I congratulate him on his debut goal in the NHL. Vanya, you're great!

— How did the team survive the events of 2022, when Miroshnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January, he underwent treatment, and in the fall he returned and suddenly began scoring in the MHL and VHL?

— To be honest, we were very worried about him. Many boys talked to him, kept in touch, asked how his health was. They constantly found out through medical workers what was wrong with him, whether there was any improvement. We are very glad that he returned to hockey. These are the heights at which the handsome guy is already in the NHL. He overcame this and continues to move towards his goal.

— You were not selected in the NHL draft. Have any clubs shown interest?

— There were times when they talked to me, but I was not awarded the title of drafted NHL player. Therefore, I console myself with the thought that I will play and choose my own club.