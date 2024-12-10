The Platform for Language has included in its annual report on linguistic discrimination several cases in which it blames national police. «Speak in Castilian“We are not obliged to understand Valencian,” they argue in one police station, while in another they make excuses for the problem because “some colleagues they come of Madrid».

The first case occurred in Quart de Poblet (Valencia), where according to the report of this entity, calling itself the ‘Catalan NGO’, “they do not want to serve in Valencian” and when the complainant insisted that he wanted to keep his conversation in this official language , “you are invited to wait“, without specifying that no one will be able to assist you.”

The other similar situation occurred in Alcoy (Alicante), where also in the offices of this State Security Corps “a citizen had called by phone for work reasons and the first police officer she spoke to made her switch to Spanish because she did not understand the Valencian; the second too and has asked him to express himself in Spanish for the same reason.

Finally, “he has only” been able to communicate in his preferred language with a third agent, who “has argued that some of his companions come from Madrid».









Apart from police stations, the Platform for Language also points to another similar action by a national police officer – in plainclothes – in the airport from Alicante-Elche, who “refused to serve a user for speaking in Valencian.”

In this report as a balance, the entity highlights the “success achieved” after “publicly denouncing that the National Police illegally recommend the sole use of Castilian on your page websince the police force rectified it in the following weeks. A modification on the internet that they also achieved after their claim because “the processing of the first DNI for a child was denied because the documentation was in Valencian”, as published ABC.

The conflict occurred in Paterna (Valencia) and in addition to the possible tension for the families, the preference for Spanish advocated until then entailed the risk of delays in the processing of the minor’s National Identity Document due to the time needed for the translation. of the Birth Certificate.

They also blame the Constitution

As a general analysis, the Platform for Language even attacks the Magna Carta: «This ideology inspires the Spanish Constitutionwhich makes Spanish official throughout the State and only allows the official status of other languages ​​in their respective territories, and the legal system in general,” they say.

Nor do they consider that the controversial “linguistic requirement” in force in some areas – although it has now been partially eliminated in Education – has any real weight. «For example, all citizens and officials They have to know Spanish, but most public workers are exempt of Valencian knowledge, also in the Valencian Country,” they emphasize, using the unofficial term used by the pro-independence movement of the so-called ‘Catalan countries’.