In Spain we continue with a problem of … salary

Good morning!

How do you have the week? We had a meeting with partners on Monday for having reached the magic number of 100,000. It was very emotional and exciting. The most important thing were the testimonies of the partners.

The truth is that we always comment on the writing the importance and value of those thousands of people who decide to give their money for a product they could read for free. Even more when salaries in Spain remain squalid. Although the minimum wage has increased by 61% since 2018 and that the labor reform has led to an unprecedented drop in temporality, the reality is that salaries in Spain compared to the rest of Europe are very low.

If during these years of high inflation, business margins and benefits have grown very strongly, especially in sectors such as energy or banking, you just have to see the strong distribution of dividends, salaries have not followed the same wake. The fiasco is that the average salaries have increased in much smaller measured and have only risen between 2% and 5% in these exercises.

In this way, if in 2018, 47.6% of the workers (almost 9 million people) had salaries of between 0 euros and 15,000 euros gross per year, in 2023 they were 36.1% (7.25 million). While in 2018 32.6% of employees (6.76 million) had salaries of between 14,000 euros and 30,000 euros gross and in 2023 they are 40.4% (8.11 million). Above 50,000 euros are only 8% of employees.

To put it in another way, the minimum wage is becoming usual, is already approaching the average salary, with what that entails. Cepyme, the patron saint of the small and medium -sized company, was bitterly complaining that the SMI of 1,184 euros “represents 70% of the average ordinary salary of full -time” while admitting that these companies are “more intensive in wage earners low ”. Of course, then they complain that they do not find labor. Here you have much more information about the economic problem that uncover the minimum wage and taxes: they have to raise the average salaries.

And that is why the controversy, with conflict included among the government partners, due to the SMI IRPF does not make much sense. What you have to look for is that, without falling into the tax decrease trap that try to instill from the rights, create a salary structure so that the minimum wage receivers reach a net salary that is 60% of the average salary , as marked by the objective of the European Social Charter. This is explained by the Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, in this interview for eldiario.es.

This country needs salaries to rise and more taxes are paid. This country needs higher salaries and fairer taxes.

The graph







When we talk about climbing salaries we are talking about social justice. Good data for the weakest system. Poverty was reduced again in Spain, after the increase recorded last year due to the inflation crisis. The population with income below the poverty threshold dropped to 19.7% in 2024. It is a relevant fact since it is thus below the 20% barrier, which was not frank since 2008, at the beginning of the great Recession. Measures such as the increase in the minimum wage, the labor reform that reduced temporary employment and the launch of aid such as the minimum vital income have helped reduce poverty, as well as the EAPN estimated that ERTE and other measures of the social shield prevented 1 , 5 million people fell into poverty. There is still much to do. Here we tell you how poverty falls to a minimum of 2008 despite the “hole” of the house.

Speaking of homes …

The data

126,761 new housing visas

They have been granted until November 2024. These permits are the ones that enable housing. There are not the complete data of last year, but we are talking about the largest number of visas in 15 years and already exceeds 2009, the year following the outbreak of the real estate bubble. The Ministry of Housing celebrated the visa data ensuring that since 2018 the number of visas did not exceed that of new households created. One of the premises is thus fulfilled to reduce the problem of housing with more construction, despite the stock of 450,000 new homes without selling, although the vice president of the Association of Construction Promoters of Spain (APCE), Carolina Roca, points out that they should be building and putting in the market between 200,000 and 250,000 homes a year before a demand voltage that “remains increasing.” In fact, in 2024 the number of mortgages granted by 11.2%, which reach its maximum price since 2007, so it does not seem that the price problem will be solved in the short term if it is not due to the public market intervention . Here we explain how Spain builds the greatest number of homes after the real estate bubble but it is not clear that this lowers prices.

Entrepreneur

“Long live freedom, hell,” he shouted in X in President of Argentina, Javier Milei, to promote one of the latest known cryptocurrency scams. Milei towards one of his panegyric speaking of freedom and entrepreneurship promoting Libra, a virtual currency that has ended up being a way for some scoundrels to become millionaires with the savings of the unsuspecting who believed the Ultra Argentino. Milei then came saying that he did not promote the fraudulent cryptocurrency, which disseminated it or cut a part of the interview on the TN channel because it could complicate the judicial situation of the Argentine President. A hoax as a politician that is supporting fraudulent cryptocurrencies that end up in losses for citizens. Here we tell you who is who in the framework of the fraudulent cryptocurrency promoted by Milei, while here we explain the keys to the ghost project and the handful of cryptobros that take millions in the ‘Libragate’ scandal of the Argentine president.

By the way, the vignette is from the Great Manel Fontdevila.

Every time the bread goes up

We have to be intelligent and lucid about what is in front of us. Commercial wars and punitive tariffs do not work for anyone because they drive inflation and hit workers, companies and consumers Ursula von der Leyen

– President of the European Commission

We can agree with the words of the president of the European Commission, but what we have in front of is a character that only moves for their interests and who is putting the global economy upside down with threats of tariffs and an intimidating attitude if not Products from the United States are bought. It is difficult to understand the parsimony and the lack of forcefulness of the European Union when giving a “proportional response” to the Donald Trump’s declaration of Commercial War, although the tariffs that affect the “reciprocity” are not even Designed There is still a lot of uncertainty, although there are sectors such as wine that are being advanced to the possible consequences, but it seems that the impact of a commercial war between both blocks would be significant in automotive, chemical industry, technology and food. Here we explain how a dislocated EU is prepared for the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

Public good

There are more and more companies that host ERTE when they are badly given. In 2024, Spain reached the historical record of 21.8 million people working after the creation of 468,100 jobs, but this does not mean that there are no companies that die or have to look for formulas to continue operating. Fortunately, more and more companies do not opt ​​for layoffs, but when applying employment regulation files, they opt for ERTE, although there are large companies like Cellnex that end up saying goodbye. In 2024, about 189,200 workers were affected by regulation files, 4.5% more than a year before: 151,800 people were affected through ERTE, while another 37,400 were included in collective layoffs. Here you have a report by Laura Olías on how Erte damping most of the template settings in 2024 and the Dana’s coup.

This is all for this newsletter.

Downloading taxes is not left. Fiscal Justice, yes



Good week!