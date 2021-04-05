Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), appeared to review the evolution of the pandemic in our country. According to the data provided today by Health, they have registered 10,360 new cases and 85 deaths. The cumulative incidence continues to rise and stands at 163.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, although there are three communities that have not provided data for the Holy Week holidays.

The physician summarized the current situation in our country: “We’re rising between two and three points a day in incidence. It is a softer rise than the one that European countries have had in recent weeks. We will have to see early next week, what has been the impact of mobility that has occurred in Holy Week. The upward trend is also reflected in hospital occupancy, which it is already around 7.5%; 19.6% in ICU “.

“Which remains is a clear decrease in mortality. This has a lot to do with the immunization of the elderly, who represent the highest percentage of deaths. We have practically all the people in residences vaccinated. Have been vaccinated with at least one dose 98% and 90.7% have received both doses. Regarding those over 80 years of age, we have at 79.1% with at least one dose “, detailed the epidemiologist.

British variant

Dr. Simon stated that “the British strain is no longer a new variant, it is our variant“and stressed that those that are now “cause for concern” are the South African and Brazilian.

Although these words collide with the statement of the epidemiologist himself, that the past January 11 stated that the British mutation was going to be “marginal” In our country. But almost three months after his words, it is the predominant one in Spain and it already represents 90% of cases in five autonomous regions: Asturias (98.7%), Galicia (95.3%), Cantabria (95%), Navarra (93.7%) and Catalonia (90%).

Vaccination capacity in Spain

Simón declared that the target of 70% of immunized people is viable for the summer season: “If the precautionary measures, the vaccination rhythm continues and the agreed vaccines arrive, we may reach the goal of 70% of people vaccinated in summer. Our country is vaccinating very well. We are achieving a vaccination rate that allows us not suffer delays with respect to the supply we are receiving “.

Immunization with AstraZeneca

Asked about an increase in the age limit of 65 years currently set to vaccinate with AstraZeneca, the director of CCAES pointed out that “We have increasing scientific evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine works in people over 65, so it is possible that shortly you can propose to vaccinate people of this age in Spain with AstraZeneca “.

New infections

About the detection of new infections, Simon explained that “when cases fell, the number of tests could be reduced because there were fewer risk infections. Now that we are on an upward trend, the number of tests to be performed has to increase. WHO recommends 1,000 tests per 100,000 inhabitants each week. We are doing one and a half times that number of tests. As long as we do not fall below that recommendation, we are not too bad. There have been times when we’ve been doing even six times more tests than those recommended by the WHO. “