This Friday, June 25, the euthanasia law came into force in Spain. The sick “without cure or with chronic diseases” may decide between receiving care to improve their quality of life or, instead, request a dignified death. Spain was the seventh country in the world to legalize euthanasia.

Three months after the Spanish Parliament approved the euthanasia law, assisted death is already a possibility in the Iberian country. And it is that as of this Friday, June 25, said regulations came into force.

This means that a person of legal age who suffers a “serious or incurable disease, a serious, chronic and incapacitating condition or constant and intolerable physical or psychological suffering” can request euthanasia.

In fact, it will be included in the basic portfolio of the National Health System and will receive public funding.

But as in any law, there are protocols to follow. First of all, the person submitting the application must have Spanish nationality or have a legal residence in that country.

In addition, the Right to Die organization explains that there are ten steps to request assisted death. The first two correspond to a request to the responsible doctor to use this right. Then, the responsible doctor must confirm the patient’s wishes and notify the consulting doctor, so that later, they have an interview.

Once this has been completed, the responsible doctor must notify the Presidency of the Guarantee and Evaluation Commission, where two people will verify the applicant’s documentation and then make a report and present it to the responsible doctor. Finally, you will have the approval of euthanasia and you can make use of it on the date you want.

How can you request a #Euthanasia? What are the steps to take? Who do you apply to?

According to the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia (LORE), it would be like this 👇https://t.co/bQhK1PZg1A – Right to Die with Dignity (@derechoamorir) April 6, 2021



This process can take about five weeks from the first request as stipulated by law, which makes this rule one of the most reliable in the world by establishing a maximum time.

The patient must be informed of the different alternatives to this practice and must confirm his wish to die at least four times. Euthanasia may be carried out in health centers, whether public or private, and also in the home where the patient lives.

For several years, patients with serious illnesses, their families and organizations in favor of euthanasia have been fighting for this right. But it was the Spanish Socialist Workers Party that spearheaded the proposal that was approved by Congress on March 18 of this year. It was achieved with 202 votes in favor, 141 against and 2 abstentions.

The Popular Party and VOX, the two biggest opponents of the euthanasia law

In 2019, the Metroscopia pollster conducted a survey that assumed that 87% of Spaniards were in favor of euthanasia. But the pandemic and the vetoes of the law registered by the conservative Popular Party (PP) and the far-right party VOX prevented the rule from becoming official sooner.

Pro-life associations such as the Right to Live, the Collegiate Medical Organization and the Bioethics Committee of Spain were also against it.

The bases of the allegations are that euthanasia violates the right to life, a fundamental law of the State. José Ignacio Echándiz, spokesman for the PP, explains that “euthanasia is not requested from autonomy but from dependency and frailty and when they are treated the desire to die disappears”, which is why he categorically rejects the right to assisted death.

For Javier Velasco, president of Right to Die with dignity (DMD), this law represents the opposite. “It will save a lot of suffering for many people.” To which he adds that “few euthanasias will be requested but the law will benefit the whole of society. In countries where euthanasia is legal, its practice accounts for between 1 and 4% of all annual deaths ”.

Polarization has brought this issue to the Constitutional Court. And although the opponents have asked to suspend the law, the plenary session has rejected it. However, you will have to face the naysayers.

Euthanasia is a right that has been fought for in Spain for many years

There are many cases that have put pressure on the formalization of this law. Among the most popular are those of Ramón Sampedro and Maribel Tellaetxe. Both with chronic diseases.

Ramón Sampedro, a paraplegic, fought for this right, but did not live to tell about it. He died in 1998, after ingesting a cyanide preparation after his request for assisted death was rejected in 1993. He had to document his death so that those involved were not arrested.

I remember in my childhood seeing Ramon Sampedro on TV, his sad but whole gaze, in bed, demanded freedom to be able to die with dignity … Today #esley the #euthanasia .

Because we want dignified lives but also guarantee the right to die with dignity. pic.twitter.com/TEAy3JLU54 – Garbiñe Ruiz Noriega (@Garbine_Ruiz) June 25, 2021



Maribel Tellaetxe, suffering from Alzheimer’s, reiterated her wish to be euthanized once her disease is advanced. He was aware that palliative care would not reverse his illness.

Despite the fact that none lived to see euthanasia go into effect, they could be considered as promoters of this law.

Spain is the seventh country where the right to euthanasia exists

The Netherlands was the first country in the world to approve euthanasia, in 2002. Belgium followed suit, and a month later legalized it. It was also the first country where it could be applied to children under 12 years of age, as long as they suffered from a terminal illness.

In 2009 Luxembourg was added to the list, which authorizes the law in patients who have received the approval of two doctors and a group of experts. Colombia followed in 2014, when the decision was approved by the constitutional court, but the parliament has not yet approved a law to regulate it.

In 2016, Canada did it, with stricter protocols, such as having the approval of two doctors who guarantee that the patient is in a very advanced phase and under constant suffering and the presence of two witnesses.

New Zealand, in 2020, was the first country to submit euthanasia to a referendum, leaving the decision in the hands of the people, who opted for yes. And finally, today Spain did.

However, in some states of the United States, assisted suicide is legal, while in Germany, Albania and Japan assisted suicide is allowed, or in any case, not penalized.

With EFE and local media