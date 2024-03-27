Wednesday, March 27, 2024
In Spain they ask for prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso

March 27, 2024
Luis Rubialesformer President of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF), has once again made the news in Spain, and now due to a position of the Prosecutor's Office who would be seeking for the former manager to pass at least 2 years in prisonall derived from kiss that he gave without consent to the player Jennifer Hermoso.

Through a message published by the National Court where he expressed the provisional conclusions on the case of Luis Rubiales where he explains that a two-year sentence is sought for basing the Spanish soccer player, who plays in the Liga MX Femenil with the Tigers.

In addition, it is thought that he could have a special disqualification from working in positions related to football, and if that were not enough, he would also have a restriction of being away from the player at least 200 meters for the next 4 years, and compensation of 50 thousand euros.

Luis Rubiales could go to prison for up to 2 years | Photo: EFE

Luis Rubiales So far he has not commented on this new possibility regarding his case, but it is expected that he will be able to defend himself as he has done since the beginning of his trial, in which he has pleaded not guilty on more than one occasion.

Jenni Hermoso, for her part, is also away from this topic at the moment. The soccer player is concentrated with her club in Mexico and if necessary he could report, although he has made it clear that his lawyers are the ones in charge of everything.

